Listowel Shortlisted For Irish Racecourse Of The Year

Listowel has been shortlisted for Irish Racecourse Of The Year.

The Kerry venue is one of 4 nominees and will be up against Down Royal, Punchestown and Galway at the awards ceremony in Dublin on Tuesday December 4th.

The nominees for the 2018 Horse Racing Ireland Awards were announced today





Horse of the Year is between Alpha Centauri, Tiger Roll, Un De Sceaux and Footpad.

Trainers Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott and jockeys Davy Russell and Patrick Mullins are nominated in the National Hunt Award category.

There are five nominees for the National Hunt Achievement Award: Rachael Blackmore, Pat Kelly, Joseph O’Brien, Mark Enright and Gavin Cromwell.

The Flat Award nominees are trainers Aidan O’Brien, Jessica Harrington and Joseph O’Brien and jockey Donnacha O’Brien.

There are six nominees for the Flat Achievement Award: Ken Condon, Patrick Prendergast, Colm O’Donoghue, Darren Bunyan, David Marnane and Shane Crosse.

The Point-to-Point category is made up of Liz Lalor, Barry O’Neill, Colin Bowe and Donnchadh Doyle.

A new award for 2018 is Ride Of The Year and the winner will be chosen by a public vote. Nominees will be announced in the coming days.