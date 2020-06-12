Listowel shoppers urged to use new set down spaces by availing of click and collect services

Listowel Business and Community Alliance is urging people to make use of new set down spaces by availing of click and collect and takeaway services from local businesses.

They say significant revisions were made to the Safe and Welcoming Streets plan for Listowel, following meetings with Kerry County Council.

The original proposal was for 50 car parking spaces to be lost in Listowel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Listowel Business and Community Alliance say while not all recommendations were put in place, Kerry County Council have taken into account changes businesses have made, with most now operating click and collect services.

To facilitate this, rather than removing car parking spaces, some existing ones on Church Street and William Street will now operate as set down spaces, which will allow a 15 minute grace period.