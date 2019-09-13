Listowel Races Day 6 Preview

There’s an 8-race card on the penultimate day of the Listowel Festival.

First race is at 1.55 and the main event on Ladies Day is at 4.15; the Southampton Goodwill Plate Steeplechase.

5 go to post for the 2 and a half mile contest and The West’s Awake’s rider Robbie Power feels he is the one they all have to beat as the step up in trip to two and a half miles will definitely suit his mount https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/robbie-power-on-the-wests-awake-listowel_.mp3

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaper previews the Southampton Goodwill Plate Steeplechase https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Southampton.mp3

Co.Cork trainer John Joe Walsh landed yesterday’s feature race when David’s Charm under jockey Philip Enright won the valuable Ladbrokes Ireland Listowel Handicap Hurdle.