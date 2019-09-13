Listowel Races Day 6 Preview

There’s an 8-race card on the penultimate day of the Listowel Festival.
First race is at 1.55 and the main event on Ladies Day is at 4.15; the Southampton Goodwill Plate Steeplechase.
5 go to post for the 2 and a half mile contest and The West’s Awake’s rider Robbie Power feels he is the one they all have to beat as the step up in trip to two and a half miles will definitely suit his mount
Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaper previews the Southampton Goodwill Plate Steeplechase
Co.Cork trainer John Joe Walsh landed yesterday’s feature race when David’s Charm under jockey Philip Enright won the valuable Ladbrokes Ireland Listowel Handicap Hurdle.
Afterwards, a delighted trainer spoke to Denis Kirwan about one of the best wins of his career