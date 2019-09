There’s another 7 race card on day two of the Listowel Festival.

The opener is at 2.20, and the card features the Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes at 3.25 and the listowelraces.ie Handicap half an hour later.

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaper first of all looks at that 3.25 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RGMonday.mp3

The going is soft, yielding in places.