Listowel nursing home found to have only one nurse on duty for 44 residents

A Listowel nursing home was found to have one staff nurse on duty for 44 residents one weekend.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published the details of the unannounced inspection on Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Skehenerin, Listowel on October 2nd and 3rd last.

Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, which is a mile outside Listowel, employs 50 staff, and at the time of inspection had 44 residents.

HIQA say this unannounced inspection took place because the centre had a record of repeat non-compliance with regulations and inadequate responses to actions from four inspections.

While inspectors found there were still a number of significant non-compliances, the findings from this inspection showed the nursing home had instigated a number of improvements.

One of the areas it was non-compliant in was staffing; inspectors found that on one weekend there had been only one staff nurse on duty for 44 residents – HIQA says this was a high-risk practice as supervision wasn’t robust.

Staffing levels had been increased since the previous inspection, but by the end of December the nursing home still hadn’t complied with the regulation to ensure an appropriate number and skill mix of staff, and this was deemed a moderate risk.

Among the other issues raised in the inspection report are that complaints hadn’t all been addressed in a consistent manner, and appropriate training hadn’t been completed.

Link to report – <a href="https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/246-lystoll-lodge-nursing-home-02-october-2019.pdf"