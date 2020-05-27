Listowel MD councillors approved road works programme for year

Listowel Municipal District councillors have approved the road works programme for the area for this year.

It’s based on funding from the Department of Transport for non-national roads and Transport Infrastructure Ireland for national roads.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s grant aid cover work on the N69 in Listowel – €6.5 million on the bypass; €780,000 for pavement overlay from Main Street to Kerry Foods in Listowel; €360,000 for pavement overlay on Upper Church Street; and €140,000 for a safety scheme at Bridge Street.

€1.4 million of the Specific Improvement Grant is going on the R556 Rathscannel Road to complete the planning process and land acquisition.

€150,000 of the Bridge Rehabilitation Works funding is for Clieveragh, Listowel and €55,000 for Moybella North Bridge.

The Restoration Improvement Programme will see €2.2 million spent on over 18km of works in the Listowel MD, including €300,000 on 3km of the L-1021 Moyvane to Tarmons, and €222,000 on 900 metres of the R551 Ballyheigue to Ardfert.

€648,000 will be spent on almost 30km of works in the Restoration Maintenance Programme.

€80,000 is to go on footpaths in the Listowel MD, and €189,428 on drainage works on 95km of local secondary and tertiary roads.

Four roads in the Listowel MD are covered by the Community Improvement Scheme.