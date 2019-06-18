Listowel MD Cathaoirleach says more work needed with communities on wind farms

The new Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District says more needs to be done to get communities on board with proposed wind farms.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney was speaking following the publication of the Government’s Climate Action Plan, which states that the amount of energy generated from renewable resources nationally must increase from the current rate of 30% to 70%, which will require an increase in wind farms.

There are a large number of these developments in North Kerry, and they’ve been very controversial which objections from communities.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney says between the Government’s Climate Action Plan and Kerry County Council reviewing its renewable energy strategy, more work must be put into bringing communities on board.