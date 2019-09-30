Listowel MD Cathaoirleach says huge changes to Tidy Towns competition in past decade

The Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District says there have been huge changes to the Tidy Towns competition in the past decade.

Earlier, Glaslough in County Monaghan was named Ireland’s tidiest town.

Listowel, which claimed the overall title last year, retained its gold medal along with Tralee, Killarney and Kenmare.

The north Kerry town was shortlisted in its category after picking up a silver medal in the European Entente Florale competition on Saturday.

Cathaoirleach of Listowel MD Cllr Jimmy Moloney paid tribute to the hard-working volunteers all over the county:

