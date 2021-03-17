Listowel MD Cathaoirleach extends St Patrick’s Day wishes to community and diaspora

The Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District is extending St Patrick’s Day wishes to the community of North Kerry and its diaspora throughout the world.

Listowel MD Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley say it’s unfortunate that we can’t celebrate, as we normally would this year.

He is urging people to continue their efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 and asking people to keep safe today.

Cllr Foley says making the sacrifice this year, will ensure we can all enjoy more normal celebrations next year: