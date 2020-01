A Listowel man has been describing the state of lockdown in China.

Greg McDonough has lived in the country for 14 years.

Greg, his wife and son are in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus; he had been due to return to Kerry for a visit this week but the flights have been cancelled.

They live in Anhu province, which is beside the Hubei province, where the virus emerged in Wuhan.

He says cases of the virus have now been confirmed in his town: