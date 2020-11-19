Listowel man charged with publishing name of one of two boys who murdered Ana Kriegel

A Listowel man has been charged with publishing the name of one of the boys convicted of murdering Ana Kriegel.

35-year-old Glen Dunphy of 53 Lartigue Village, Listowel appeared before the local district court, facing a single charge under the Children Act 2001.

Two teenage boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty last year of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

As they were 14 at the time, they legally can’t be named.

It’s alleged that on the 20th June, 2019, within the state, Glen Dunphy did publish on his Twitter account the name of Boy B, a child in proceedings before the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Dunphy becomes the 12th person to be charged with identifying one or both of the boys.

In Listowel District Court, defending solicitor Pat Mann had sought to keep his client’s identity from being published, however, Judge David Waters said he’s no issue in Mr Dunphy being named.

Mr Mann also noted there was a considerable delay in bringing the case to court.

Judge Waters adjourned the case to December 17th.