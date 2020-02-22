Listowel man appointed Historian in Residence

Kerry County Council has appointed a new historian in residence.

Listowel man Tom Dillon has taken up the role and will be based at the Kerry Library headquarters in Tralee.

Mr Dillon will work under the direction of Kerry Library staff to co-ordinate research, look at timelines, identify notable events and figures, and to promote interest and engagement in history.

He says it’s a huge honour to take on the position.

Mr Dillon will host a number of engagement sessions for community and historical groups, details of which are available on radiokerry.ie.

The aim of these sessions will be to advise on the historical sources available to support the commemoration of events associated with the Decade of Centenaries throughout Kerry.

They will take place in:

Tralee: Friday, 20 March at Tralee Library from 10.30am – 1.00pm.

Killarney: Thursday, 26 March at Killarney Library from 10.30am – 1.00pm.

Castleisland & Corca Dhuibhne: Friday, 27 March at Castleisland Library from 10.30am – 1.00pm and on Thursday, 2 April at Leabharlann Dhaingean Uí Chúis from 11.00am – 1.30pm.

Kenmare: Friday, 3 April at Kenmare Library from 11.00am – 1.30pm.

Listowel: Monday, 6 April at Listowel Library from 10.00am – 1.00pm.

Advance booking can be made by contacting [email protected]