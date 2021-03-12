Listowel LEA has third lowest COVID incidence rate in country

Listowel Local Electoral Area has the third lowest incidence rate for COVID-19 in the country.

That’s according to new data from the Health Protection Surveillance Authority from February 23rd to March 8th.

Last week, Listowel Local Electoral Area had the lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 population in the country.

The north Kerry region recorded five cases in the two-week period giving it an incidence rate of 17.4.

Two LEAs reported fewer than five cases in that timeframe; Macroom in Cork and Lismore in Co Waterford.

Tralee LEA has the highest incidence rate in Kerry of 154.4 following 51 cases of the virus.

Castleisland LEA has a rate of 70 following 12 cases and six cases brings the Corca Dhuibhne LEA rate to 42.3.

There were 12 cases in Killarney LEA giving it a rate of 40.5 and Kenmare had ten cases leaving the LEA with a rate of 39.9.

Nationally, Longford LEA had the highest incidence rate of 567 following 91 confirmed cases.