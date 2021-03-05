Listowel LEA has lowest COVID incidence rate in Ireland

Listowel Local Electoral Area has recorded the lowest incidence rate for COVID-19 in the country.

That’s according to new data for all LEAs published by the Health Protection Surveillance Authority for the two-week period from February 16 to March 1st.

Listowel Local Electoral Area once had among the highest incidence rates for COVID in the country.

The figures show that the north Kerry area recorded just six cases in the two-week period giving an incidence rate of 20.9 per 100,000 population.

Tralee LEA has the highest incidence rate in Kerry at 105.9, following 35 cases.

There were nine cases in Castleisland LEA, giving a rate of 52.5 and 12 cases in the Kenmare LEA leaves it with a rate of 47.9.

There were 11 cases in Killarney LEA, which has a rate of 37.2 and seven cases in Corca Dhuibhne LEA gives a rate of 49.4.

Nationally, Galway city centre has the highest incidence rate of 768, which is nearly four times the national average of 201.2