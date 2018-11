The twenty fourth annual Listowel Food Fair gets underway this evening.

Collette Twomey, managing director of Clonakilty Black Pudding, will open the fair at seven o’clock.

This will be followed by a cooking demonstration by TV presenters Simon Delaney and Lizzy Lyons.





Another highlight will see four hundred students from Kerry and Limerick taking part in the fair’s Schools Food Academy.

The festival programme will celebrate all elements of the food chain from farm to fork.