The Southampton Goodwill Plate Steeplechase at Listowel has been won by A Toi Phil, who took the victory ahead of race favourite The Wests Awake.

Jerry Hannon describes the action https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/LISTOWEL-415-Race.mp3

Listowel winners

1:55 Elite Legion

2:30 Rattling Jewel

3:05 L’empathie

3:40 Severus Alexander

4:15 A Toi Phil

4:50 Arthur’s Quay

5:25 Mindsmadeup

5:55 Janets Charm