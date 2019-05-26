Listowel Electoral Area update

12pm update

The results of the first count for the Listowel area are due very shortly, we will more than likely have them within the next 10 to 15 minutes.

Returning Officer Michael Scannell has adjudicated on 296 doubtful ballots, following that adjudication 219 of those ballots were rejected.





In the Listowel Area there are 6 seats and there are 10 candidates in the running.

Tallies were completed for the Listowel Area yesterday evening and the final tallies show:

Tom Barry Sinn Féin – 1,434

Robert Beasley Sinn Féin – 1,489

Mike Foley Fine Gael – 1,262

Sonny Foran Aontú – 797

Mike Kennelly Fine Gael – 2,066

John Lucid Fianna Fáil – 1,291

Jimmy Moloney Fianna Fáil – 1,252

Michael Pixie O’Gorman Independent – 1,005

John Martin O’Sullivan Independent – 427

Aoife Thornton Fine Gael – 2,555

Voter turnout was 54.3% in the Listowel Area.

11am update

The official count is underway for the Listowel area here in John Mitchel’s in Tralee, returning officer Michael Scannell is adjudicating on the doubtful ballots.

Tallies were completed for the Listowel Area yesterday evening.

There are 6 seats in the Listowel area and there are 10 candidates vying for seats.

The final tallies show:

Tom Barry Sinn Féin – 1,434

Robert Beasley Sinn Féin – 1,489

Mike Foley Fine Gael – 1,262

Sonny Foran Aontú – 797

Mike Kennelly Fine Gael – 2,066

John Lucid Fianna Fáil – 1,291

Jimmy Moloney Fianna Fáil – 1,252

Michael Pixie O’Gorman Independent – 1,005

John Martin O’Sullivan Independent – 427

Aoife Thornton Fine Gael – 2,555