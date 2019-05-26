Listowel Electoral Area update

12pm update
The results of the first count for the Listowel area are due very shortly, we will more than likely have them within the next 10 to 15 minutes.
Returning Officer Michael Scannell has adjudicated on 296 doubtful ballots, following that adjudication 219 of those ballots were rejected.
In the Listowel Area there are 6 seats and there are 10 candidates in the running.
Tallies were completed for the Listowel Area yesterday evening and the final tallies show:
Tom Barry Sinn Féin – 1,434
Robert Beasley Sinn Féin – 1,489
Mike Foley Fine Gael – 1,262
Sonny Foran Aontú – 797
Mike Kennelly Fine Gael – 2,066
John Lucid Fianna Fáil – 1,291
Jimmy Moloney Fianna Fáil – 1,252
Michael Pixie O’Gorman Independent – 1,005
John Martin O’Sullivan Independent – 427
Aoife Thornton Fine Gael – 2,555
Voter turnout was 54.3% in the Listowel Area.
11am update
The official count is underway for the Listowel area here in John Mitchel’s in Tralee, returning officer Michael Scannell is adjudicating on the doubtful ballots.
Tallies were completed for the Listowel Area yesterday evening.
There are 6 seats in the Listowel area and there are 10 candidates vying for seats.
The final tallies show:
