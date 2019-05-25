Listowel Electoral Area tallies update

There are 6 seats on Kerry County Council in the Listowel area and there are 10 candidates in the running.

4pm update:

There are now 28 boxes open out of a total of 53.





Provisional tallies show:

Aoife Thornton Fine Gael – 1,222

Robert Beasley Sinn Féin – 1,076

John Lucid Fianna Fáil – 948

Mike Kennelly Fine Gael – 801

Mike Foley Fine Gael – 742

Sonny Foran Aontú – 625

Michael Pixie O’Gorman Independent – 546

Jimmy Moloney Fianna Fáil – 457

Tom Barry Sinn Féin – 363

John Martin O’Sullivan Independent – 164

3pm update:

There are now 22 boxes open out of a total of 53.

Provisional tallies:

Cllr Tom Barry Sinn Féin – 194

Cllr Robert Beasley Sinn Féin – 1,034

Mike Foley Fine Gael – 639

Sonny Foran Aontú – 577

Cllr Mike Kennelly Fine Gael – 477

Cllr John Lucid Fianna Fáil – 910

Cllr Jimmy Moloney Fianna Fáil – 243

Michael Pixie O’Gorman Independent – 471

John Martin O’Sullivan Independent – 99

Cllr Aoife Thornton Fine Gael – 778