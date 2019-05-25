Listowel Electoral Area tallies update

There are 6 seats on Kerry County Council in the Listowel area and there are 10 candidates in the running.
4pm update:
There are now 28 boxes open out of a total of 53.
Provisional tallies show:
Aoife Thornton Fine Gael – 1,222
Robert Beasley Sinn Féin – 1,076
John Lucid Fianna Fáil – 948
Mike Kennelly Fine Gael – 801
Mike Foley Fine Gael – 742
Sonny Foran Aontú – 625
Michael Pixie O’Gorman Independent – 546
Jimmy Moloney Fianna Fáil – 457
Tom Barry Sinn Féin – 363
John Martin O’Sullivan Independent – 164
3pm update:
There are now 22 boxes open out of a total of 53.
Provisional tallies:
Cllr Tom Barry Sinn Féin – 194
Cllr Robert Beasley Sinn Féin – 1,034
Mike Foley Fine Gael – 639
Sonny Foran Aontú – 577
Cllr Mike Kennelly Fine Gael – 477
Cllr John Lucid Fianna Fáil – 910
Cllr Jimmy Moloney Fianna Fáil – 243
Michael Pixie O’Gorman Independent – 471
John Martin O’Sullivan Independent – 99
Cllr Aoife Thornton Fine Gael – 778