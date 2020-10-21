James O’Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESAll under-20 and minor inter-county competitions will be paused after tonight.The GAA have reacted to the government's decision to impose level-5 coronavirus restrictions...
Listowel Coursing – Day 2
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster pair Will Connors and Hugo Keenan will make their debuts for Ireland in Saturday's rescheduled Six Nations clash against Italy at the Aviva...
Kerry County Council’s Preparations for Level 5 – October 21st, 2020
Moira Morrell, CEO of Kerry County Council joins Jerry to discuss the council’s response to the country being placed on Level 5 restrictions
Minister Foley on Plan for Schools During Lockdown – October 21st, 2020
Minister for Education Norma Foley outlines how schools are expected to operate during Level 5 restrictions and she is also asked about Tarbert Comprehensive...
Kerry Gardaí: We’re Here to Help but Also to Enforce – October 21st, 2020
Sergeant Tim O'Keeffe of Tralee Garda Station speaks to Jerry