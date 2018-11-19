Listowel councillors again seek meeting with Minister Griffin over greenway funding

Listowel councillors are again to seek a meeting with Minister Brendan Griffin on funding for the North Kerry Greenway.

In September, Listowel Municipal District councillors approved plans for the development of the 10.5km greenway from Listowel to the Limerick County Bounds; the council now has to apply for funding for it.

Listowel Cathaoirleach Aoife Thornton wants Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin to meet the councillors so they can stress the need for funding for the project.





She said they previously wrote to him requesting a meeting but have yet to get a response.