Listowel councillors again seek meeting with Minister Griffin over greenway funding

By
radiokerrynews
-
On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Listowel councillors are again to seek a meeting with Minister Brendan Griffin on funding for the North Kerry Greenway.

In September, Listowel Municipal District councillors approved plans for the development of the 10.5km greenway from Listowel to the Limerick County Bounds; the council now has to apply for funding for it.

Listowel Cathaoirleach Aoife Thornton wants Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin to meet the councillors so they can stress the need for funding for the project.


She said they previously wrote to him requesting a meeting but have yet to get a response.

