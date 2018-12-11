Listowel councillors to seek government funding for pilot project for plastics bins

Listowel councillors are to write to the government seeking funding for bins for recycling plastics.

Cllr Aoife Thornton raised the issue at the Listowel Municipal District meeting, calling for the town, which won this year’s Tidy Towns competition, to be put forward as a pilot for the collection of plastics by way of introducing new bins.

Council management say there’s a huge cost to recycle plastics and such a scheme would be unsustainable for them.





Plastics bins were previously provided at Kerry County Council bring bank and civic amenity sites, but were removed due to the substantial cost in providing the service free of charge.

Cllrs agreed to write to the Department of Communications, Climate Action, and Environment to seek funding for the creation of a pilot project for Listowel.