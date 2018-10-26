Listowel councillors pass draft budgetary Municipal District plan for 2019

Listowel councillors have passed the draft budgetary plan for 2019 for the Municipal District.

The meeting took place in County Buildings in Tralee this week.

The state of roads in north Kerry was highlighted as a priority by councillors before they approved the draft plan.





The main concern for councillors was the “despicable state” of the roads in the area which are “rapidly deteriorating”.

The importance of ensuring festivals taking place in Listowel have adequate funding was also raised by councillors.

€60,000 has been allocated under the Strategic Development Fund and €53,000 under the Community Support/Community Initiatives.

Councillor allocations will be €203,000 and there will be €20,000 for Town Development projects.

The draft budget of €336,000 was approved unanimously by the Listowel Municipal District councillors.

A further €240,000 is potentially available through grant aid, bringing the total to €576,000.