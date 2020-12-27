Listowel Community Hospital will be first Kerry nursing home to have residents and staff vaccinated

Listowel Community Hospital will be the first nursing home in Kerry to have its residents and staff vaccinated.

According to the Sunday Independent, the first doses of the vaccine will be administered there on January 13th, with the other 22 nursing homes in Kerry to follow over the rest of the month.

A draft plan obtained by the Sunday Independent reveals the full schedule of vaccine rollout in nursing homes across the country.

Following Listowel Community Hospital on January 13th, Tralee Community Nursing Unit and Aras Mhuire Nursing Home in Listowel will receive vaccinations on January 14th.

On the 15th, Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home in Milltown and St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Kenmare will have its residents and staff vaccinated.

Cúil Dídin Residential and Nursing Care and St Louis Nursing Home, both in Tralee, are next for their first doses on the 18th of January.

On the 19th, Heatherlee Nursing Home in Killarney and Caherciveen Community Hospital will receive their first vaccinations.

Kenmare Nursing Home ‘Tir na nOg’ and Killarney Community Hospitals are next up on the 20th.

Kilcara House Nursing Home and Lystoll Lodge will receive their first vaccines on the 21st and 22nd respectively.

Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel, Our Lady of Fatima Home in Tralee, and Valentia Nursing Home are next for their first doses on January 25th.

On the 26th, Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home and Dingle Community Hospital will have their residents and staff vaccinated, while Killarney Nursing Home is next on the 27th.

Riverside Nursing Home in Abbeydorney and Kenmare Community Hospital will receive their first jabs on the 28th.

The last two nursing homes to have their residents and staff vaccinated are Ocean View Nursing Home in Camp and St Joseph’s Nursing Home Killorglin, on January 29th.

The paper reports that Kerry will have two teams of vaccinators, which includes a minimum of two vaccinators, an administrator, and an observation clinician to monitor the vaccinated for 15 minutes for adverse reactions.

Each nursing home will have to provide a vaccination area, a rest area, and have organised consent prior to the vaccinations.

The vaccine requires two doses, the second of which will be administered 3 weeks after the first.