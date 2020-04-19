The legendary Dominic Scanlan has been asked to pick his 1-11 of players he’s lined out with at Listowel Celtic
My GAA Club, Our Community
Each week we'll be speaking to a committee member about his/her hurling and/or football club.Every club has its own story; a unique past, present...
Interview With Ultan Dillane
Kerry’s Ultan Dillane is among many Irish sports stars who is going through something very different at the moment.The coronavirus pandemic means the Connacht...
Merger On Cards for Kerry Clubs
Not too long ago we reported of the demise of two Kerry golf clubs; Killorglin and Castleisland.Well, all may not be lost as a...
Reconditioning old phones to help the elderly – April 17th, 2020
Una Thompson from Rathmore, whose three sons are busy reconditioning old phones, iPads and laptops for elderly people cocooning and in nursing homes so...
Concerns for Healthcare Workers in Nursing Homes – April 17th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Paul Bell of SIPTU’s Health Division about the death of healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and about concerns regarding the...
Man Arrested after Driving from Derry to Kerry – April 17th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Ralph Riegel, southern correspondent for the Irish Independent, about a man who has been handed a 4-week prison sentence for driving...