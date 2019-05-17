Listowel candidate claims wind energy development outside of council’s control

Listowel local election candidate John O’Sullivan says it’s his view that wind energy developments in North Kerry are outside the control of the county council.

He says if An Bórd Pleanála over-rules the council and grants planning permission to such a development, the appeals board cites the fact that the project is sited within an area zoned for such developments under the County Development Plan.

Mr O’Sullivan, who’s running as an independent, says the council is unable to change this zoning until the Environment Minister issues wind energy development guidelines.