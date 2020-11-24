Listowel Business and Community Alliance urges people to shop local

Listowel Business and Community Alliance is asking people to shop local this Christmas.

Events for the festive season have to be curtained due to COVID-19, but the alliance says the town’s Christmas tree has arrived, and lights will be turned on by Santa.

The event, next Monday at 5pm (November 30th) in The Square, will be broadcast live on Facebook, and comes in time for the reopening of businesses on December 1st.

Listowel Business and Community Alliance is urging locals and those living abroad to shop locally by contacting businesses by phone, email, social media, or website.

People are also asked to consider buying a Listowel Gift Voucher, which can be bought at Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors, and spent in over 100 businesses.

Many Listowel businesses are running contact and collect, and www.listowel.ie has a list of those offering the service.

Listowel will also host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display, with more details to be announced.