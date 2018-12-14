Listowel Business and Community Alliance to take on paid staff to develop the town

Listowel Business and Community Alliance aims to take on a paid member of staff in order to develop the town.

The findings of the Listowel Town Centre Health Check, a major survey of the strengths and opportunities for the town, were launched earlier in the week.

It examined people’s impressions of shopping, dining, parking, and entertainment options, and recommendations for improvement.





The survey was carried out by IT Tralee students who used a methodology developed by the Heritage Council, with the aim of guiding plans for the future management and development of Listowel.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s In Business, Chair of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Stephen Stack said the alliance needs a funding model and a paid staff member in order to push the town further.