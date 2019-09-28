Listowel-based GoSafe Ireland operators conducting 24-hour stoppage today

There are calls for an intervention to ensure speed cameras continue to operate across the weekend.

Operators of the ‘Go-Safe’ speed camera vans have announced a 24-hour strike, claiming they’re confined to the vans for up to 11 hours at a time without proper conditions.

SIPTU members employed by Listowel-headquartered GoSafe Ireland are conducting the work stoppage, which started at 6am this morning.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin says they certainly need to be heard – but the Government can’t allow public safety be put on the line.