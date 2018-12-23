Listowel Arms Hotel reopens after giving undertakings to court

A hotel that was closed by Kerry County Council yesterday because of alleged serious fire breaches has been allowed to reopen.

At a special sitting of Tralee District Court this afternoon, Judge Angela Condon permitted the reopening of the Listowel Arms Hotel subject to the owners agreeing to a number of undertakings.

The owners had appealed the council’s closure notice under the Fire Services Act, which takes immediate effect.

Judge Condon asked the parties to enter discussions and following this, the owners of the Listowel Arms Hotel agreed to several undertakings.

Owner Kevin O’Callaghan gave an undertaking that no candles or naked flames would be permitted in the hotel and that three members of staff would monitor corridors between 11pm and 7am.

Other undertakings include that no new accommodation bookings would be taken with the exceptions of a number of rooms and that a fire safety manager would be appointed.

Access areas out of the function room must also be cleared.

Judge Condon warned that breaches of these undertakings would be jailable.

The case will be heard again in Listowel District Court on February 7th.