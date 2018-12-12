The Listowel Annual Bazaar takes place this Friday & Saturday December 14TH & 15th





The Listowel Annual Bazaar takes place this Friday, & Saturday December 14TH & 15th at the Listowel Boys National School, Doors Open at 7.30pm. First draw at 8.30pm. Special draw on Saturday night of a €1000 euros.

