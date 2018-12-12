The Listowel Annual Bazaar takes place this Friday, & Saturday December 14TH & 15th at the Listowel Boys National School, Doors Open at 7.30pm. First draw at 8.30pm. Special draw on Saturday night of a €1000 euros.
Gardaí praised for handling of Killarney stand-off
The Garda Superintendent for the Killarney Division says gardaí are happy that stand-off with a man in the town this morning was resolved peacefully....
Two men in late teens arrested following burglary in North Kerry hotel last night
Two men in their late teens have been arrested following a burglary in North Kerry.Shortly after 3am this morning, gardaí were called to a...
Met Eireann release status yellow weather warning
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning with strong winds and heavy rain to hit Kerry in the mid-afternoon.Southeast winds to reach...
Shop Local This Christmas – December 11th, 2018
ISME has launched a campaign urging everyone to support their local businesses this Christmas. Cahersiveen retailer Jack Fitzpatrick told Jerry what business has been...