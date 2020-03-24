Lisselton woman describes living in coronavirus epicentre in Italy

A Lisselton woman has been describing living in the epicentre of one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus in Italy.

Kelley O’Sullivan has been living in Bergamo for over 18 months where she works as a pre-kindergarten teacher.

Schools in the region closed a month ago and shortly after a full lock down was enforced.

Yesterday, another 652 people died from Covid-19 in Italy; services have been so overwhelmed the army has been used to transport bodies from Bergamo.

Kelley O’Sullivan says no date has been set when restrictions will be lifted: