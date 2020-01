A Listowel man has been sent forward for trial accused of drug offences.

18-year-old Steven McCarthy of 6 Slí na Spéire, Clieveragh, Listowel appeared before Listowel District Court recently.

He is charged with the sale and supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine at Dromin upper, Listowel on the 7th November 2017.

There was no objection to bail and Judge David Waters sent Mr McCarthy forward for trial to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.