Linguistic expert to investigate who wrote The Rose of Tralee song lyrics

A linguistic expert is to investigate who wrote the lyrics of the renowned song The Rose of Tralee.

It is believed that William Pembroke Mulchinock wrote The Rose of Tralee about his true love Mary O’Connor.

This will be debated at the second annual Mulchinock Symposium which will form part of the celebrations to mark 60 years of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Dr Andrea Nini, a lecturer in Linguistics and English Language at the University of Manchester for forensic linguistic, is studying the authorship of The Rose of Tralee.