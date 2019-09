Line Out took the honours in the feature at Listowel today, the MJ Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle.

The 14/1 shot came home by a head from Sky Marshal.

Listowel winners

1.45 Winner Takes It All

2.20 Turnpike Trip

2.55 Sand Fly

3.25 Line Out

4.00 Contingency

4.35 Or Jaune De Somoza

5.10 Demi Plie

5.40 Bentham