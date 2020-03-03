Limited free parking aims to increase footfall during Tralee town centre works

Kerry County Council is to trial limited free parking in Tralee to coincide with the next phase of improvement works in the town centre.

The second phase of public realm investment will focus on Russell Street, New Street and Lower Rock Street; the council will engage with businesses in the coming weeks before the work begins.

The council says it will begin free parking for the town every day from 4pm from March 17th until the works finish to encourage additional footfall to the town centre.

The local authority is also to carry out footfall counts in key streets.