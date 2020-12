The draw has been made for the Limerick Cup, sponsored by O’Sullivan Iron Works, Rathkeale, the feature at next week’s Rathkeale & Newcastlewest coursing meeting:

OUTSIDE THE RING

FROM THE NORTH

BALLYMAC DRIVEON

MUNGOS OCEAN

BARRACK THOR

VICTOR LUDORUM

MIZEN MATT

ALICANTE

ACCESSIBLE

GLANMORE DEN

BLUEVIEW LUCKY

DAPPER JAKE

MONABAHA MAX

SMART JIM

BANBA THE BOSS

BALLYDUFF REIDY

The 3 day meeting begins next Monday, with a starting time of 11 o’clock each day.