Lil Mac Monagle née Cremin, Lewis Road, Killarney & late of Knocknagree, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Nov 30th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Friday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request.

