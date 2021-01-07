Likely all district court cases to be moved to Tralee Courthouse

It’s likely that all district court cases will be moved to Tralee Courthouse for the foreseeable future.

Judge David Waters said that, from next week, Kerry court sittings will be limited to remands, bail applications and callovers, while there will be no sentencings or contested cases.

Following a request from solicitor Padraig O’Connell, Judge Waters said he’d deal with minor pleas in the absence of the accused and certain applications on affidavit.

The Courts Service says there isn’t a one-size-fits-all rule for courtrooms due to different sizes, and national guidelines can be subject to local alterations.

All people due to appear in court are advised to contact their solicitor in advance.