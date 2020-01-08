Light sequence to be changed at busy Tralee junction

Kerry County Council is to ask a contractor to reprogram the sequence of lights at a prominent Tralee junction.

Fianna Fail Cllr Mikey Sheehy raised the traffic issues at Rock Street since a new signalling system has been put in place at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The council says the current road makings will not be removed but it will consult with the contractor to reprogram the sequencing of the traffic lights.

It says it expects the issue to be resolved in the next week and when completed the matter will be reviewed again.