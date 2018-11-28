Light to remember ceremony takes place in the grounds of University Hospital Kerry this Sunday

Light to remember ceremony takes place in the grounds of University Hospital Kerry this Sunday the 2nd of December at 5pm. Refreshments and entertainment on the day. Lights can be purchased on the day. All are welcome and all funds raised will go to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

