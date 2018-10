The life and achievements of Mick O’Dwyer will be celebrated in Killarney tonight.

700 people are expected to attend the gala which will mark Mick O’Dwyer’s many accomplishments.

Tonight’s MC will be Darragh Maloney, and interviews and old films relating to the Kerry great’s life will be screened.





All funds raised will go towards the development of a new GAA pitch in Waterville and donations will also be made to local charities.