Tim Murphy, chair of the Kerry County Board, gave his reaction to the decision to cancel gatherings of more than 5,000 this summer.
Kerry councillor and mart manager determined to keep livestock trade moving
A Kerry county councillor says he is available at all times to offer advice to farmers during the COVID-19 restrictions.Marts around the country have...
Kostal to partially resume operations
Abbeyfeale based manufacturer Kostal is to implement a phased resumption of operations at its Abbeyfeale and Mallow plants. The re-opening began today and the company...
Appeal for people across Kerry not to litter
A founder member of Listowel Tidy Towns is appealing to people across the county to be responsible and not to litter.Mary Hanlon was speaking...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 22nd, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
How are Kerry teenagers reaction to Covid-19? | KDYS Slot – April 22nd, 2020
In a new weekly KDYS slot, Deirdre spoke to Rose Rullo from Killarney, a 17 year-old Leaving Cert student who carried out a survey...
Medical Matters – April 22nd, 2020
Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan