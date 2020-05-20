Liebherr Container Cranes seek applications for engineering scholarship

Liebherr Container Cranes Killarney are seeking applications for their Engineering Scholarship Programme for 2020.

Due to the recent uncertainty around this year’s Leaving Certificate, the deadline for the scholarship has been pushed out until July 3rd.

Scholarship recipients will have their college fees paid for the duration of their course, and will be able to complete work experience during summer holidays and college placements.

The Liebherr Engineering Scholarship Programme provides an opportunity for Leaving Certificate and first year college students to gain a third level qualification in an engineering course of their choice – either electrical, mechanical, structural, automation or mechatronics.

Interested candidates should apply by email to [email protected].

Applicants should include a CV detailing Leaving Certificate/Junior Certificate/college projects and/or results and a cover letter explaining why they have chosen engineering as a career path.

In the case of leaving certificate applicants, a copy of their completed CAO form showing their choice of engineering course should be included.