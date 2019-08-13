Liebherr announces details of new apprenticeship programme

Liebherr Container Cranes have announced details of their 2020 apprenticeship programmes.

The Killarney company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of ship to shore cranes, rail mounted gantry cranes, and rubber tyre gantry cranes.

They’re recognised as a pioneer in apprenticeships, having taken in their first apprentices in 1959; they’ve since trained over a thousand people at their Killarney base.

Apprentices are now being sought in three fields – electrical, mechanical automation and maintenance fitter, and metal fabrication, with the closing date for applications the 6th of September.

Graduates will receive a dual qualification, a Level 6 Craft Certificate in their trade and a Level 6 Higher Certificate in Engineering in their field from Institute of Technology Tralee.

Applicants should send an up to date CV, a copy of Leaving and Junior Certificate results, and a cover letter specifying the role they are interested in and why to [email protected].

Further documents such as training certificates, references, project details and awards etc. should also be included.

Applicants must be at least 16 on the 1st of January 2020.