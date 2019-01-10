Liebherr announces 14 new apprentices have started training

One of Kerry’s biggest employers has announced that 14 new apprentices have started training this month.

Liebherr Container Cranes which is based in Fossa, Killarney has operated an apprenticeship programme since it opened 60 years ago.

Since then, Liebherr has trained over 1,000 apprentices and in recent years, has spent over 250 thousand euro in expanding and upgrading its apprentice training facilities.

Thirteen apprentices graduated from the programme at the end of last year; they’ve qualified as fitters, electricians and metal fabricators.

They’re also the first group to complete their higher certificate in engineering.

The graduating mechanical automation and maintenance fitters are Alan Daly, Eanna Reidy, Brian Kennedy, Timothy Sugrue, Donal O’Connor, James O’Sullivan, Patrick Doyle and Kieran O’Mahony.

The newly qualified electricians are David Breen, Conor Breen, Aaron Farrell and John Friel while one metal fabricator, Luke Doyle graduated.

Of this year’s newly enrolled group, five are electrical apprentices, three are mechanical automation and maintenance fitters, while six are metal fabrication apprentices.