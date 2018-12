Licensed firearm holders are being urged to renew their firearm certificates in a timely manner.

An Garda Síochána in Killarney and South Kerry made the appeal this week.

Superintendent in the Killarney district Flor Murphy says there are strict controls in place in relation to the licensing of firearms in the interest of public safety.





He is urging people to comply and is reminding that breaches can lead to confiscations of firearms and/or prosecutions.