Libraries across Kerry reopen to visitors

Libraries across Kerry have reopened to visitors.

Under the revised Level 3 Plan for Living with COVID 19, all Kerry libraries currently operate a ‘browse and borrow’ service, which means people can browse for items on the bookshelves again.

A ‘contact and collect’ service, which had operated under the Level 5 restrictions, continues to be available.

The online book request service has resumed also, allowing members to request books from any library in the country and have them delivered to their local library.

People visiting their local library are asked to wear a face covering, sanitise their hands on arrival, and observe social distancing.