Liberator’s death mask presented to the Office of Public Works

The Liberator’s death mask has been presented to the Office of Public Works.

The death mask of Daniel O’Connell, which has been in the custodianship of the Dunraven family for over 160 years, was made at the Daniel O’ Connell Summer School, which is taking place in Derrynane House today.

O’Connell, often regarded as one of the great figures of modern Irish history, died in 1847 in Genoa, Italy, while on a pilgrimage to Rome at the age of 71.

At the time of his death, it was not uncommon for a death mask to be made of a person’s face.

Death masks were often used as a reference by sculptors and artists when creating busts and paintings and are also highly valued in their own right.

The mask was presented to the OPW by the Countess of Dunraven.