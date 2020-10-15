Liam Stack

Shanakill Tralee and formerly of Blackpool, The Spá and Fenit.

A Private family funeral will take place for Liam with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30 AM on Saturday in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Chruch Tralee, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net followed by interment in Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit U.H.K or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Cathy (died November 2019) and adored father of Billy, Karen, Tracey and Niamh. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Erin, Seán, Luke, Shayne, Taylor, Donncha and Samhain, his brothers Michael, Morgan, Eddie Joe(Báinin), Brendan, Paul and Tony, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Martina, nephews, nieces, son in law Gavin, daughter in-law Tracey, Tracey and Niamh’s partners, Ross and Darren, his relatives and many friends.

