Liam Rice, Ballyard, Tralee and formerly of Kilmoyley. Late of D.P.D. & Rice’s Garage, Rock St., Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Mena, dearest father of John, Ken & David and brother of Colm, Joan and the late Rose. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Natasha, Liam, Joe, Ava, Callum & Josh, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Lisa, Joanna and Edel, sister-in-law Margo, relatives and friends.

A family funeral will take place for Liam with requiem mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley. Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church

Followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****